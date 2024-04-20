Omni Network Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $292.86 million and $103.29 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni Network has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for $28.18 or 0.00043439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 26.85173481 USD and is up 16.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $139,888,483.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

