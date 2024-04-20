One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.11

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.11 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.18 ($0.05). One Media iP Group shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 44,816 shares trading hands.

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

