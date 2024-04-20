Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $508,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,820,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

