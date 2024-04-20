Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,178. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

