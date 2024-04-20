Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

