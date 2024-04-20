Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.04. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 468 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXBR

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.