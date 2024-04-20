Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,105 ($26.20) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.91). The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,033.98, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,107.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

