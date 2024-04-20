Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $45.23. 53,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.