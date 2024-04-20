Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 879.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $57.28. 1,644,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,196. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

