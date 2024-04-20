Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. 2,159,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,218. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

