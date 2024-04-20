Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,520,000 after buying an additional 112,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,875 shares of company stock worth $15,021,192. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. 4,955,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

