Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $196.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,322. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $264.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

