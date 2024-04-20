Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.35. 2,259,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,908. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.