Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,183,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.