Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Moody’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.67. The stock had a trading volume of 820,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.13. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $296.45 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

