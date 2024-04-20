PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
PC Connection Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.55.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $696.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PC Connection
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- About the Markup Calculator
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.