PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PC Connection Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $696.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

About PC Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 64.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.