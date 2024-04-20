Planning Directions Inc. Has $333,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $291.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

