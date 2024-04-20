Planning Directions Inc. Invests $454,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 3,193,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

