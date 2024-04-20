Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 28,442 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 16.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.65. 3,413,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

