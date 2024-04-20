Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.98. 610,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

