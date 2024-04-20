Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22,500 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. 38,940,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,244,536. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

