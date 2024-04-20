Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.24 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 13.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $24,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $178.39. 655,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,912. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

