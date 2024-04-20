Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,678. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

