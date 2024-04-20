Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,708. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

