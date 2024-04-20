Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 126.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. 4,898,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Humacyte Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

