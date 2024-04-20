Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 378,630 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $121.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

