Powell Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $44.24. 1,533,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,393. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

