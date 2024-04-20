Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 113.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 9.1 %

NFLX traded down $55.52 on Friday, hitting $555.04. 16,449,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $605.65 and its 200-day moving average is $513.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.