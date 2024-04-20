PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

PPG Industries stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

