Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Pentair Stock Up 0.1 %

PNR stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

