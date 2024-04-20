Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pharvaris Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Pharvaris Trading Up 4.0 %

PHVS stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.