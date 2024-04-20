Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.53. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
