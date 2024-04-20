Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.53. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 638,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.