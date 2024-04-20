Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Request has a total market cap of $131.45 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12853971 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $6,780,825.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

