Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

