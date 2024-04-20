Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,700 ($95.85) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.94) to GBX 5,900 ($73.45) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($77.18) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,351.25 ($79.06).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,380 ($66.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,910 ($73.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,313.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 203.77 ($2.54) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,945.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($64.93), for a total transaction of £205,458.24 ($255,767.76). Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.