Robbins Farley Acquires 3,158 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 2.0% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.72. 1,996,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

