Robbins Farley Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROK traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $269.96. 1,196,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,069. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

