Robbins Farley Buys 18,293 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Robbins Farley increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 33,260.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $40.68. 11,690,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,281,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

