Robbins Farley Raises Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up approximately 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

CASY traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $310.41. The company had a trading volume of 307,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $324.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.