Robbins Farley Sells 104 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robbins Farley lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.40.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

