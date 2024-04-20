Robbins Farley Sells 427 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robbins Farley lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.0% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6,933.3% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $54.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,204.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $558.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,305.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,118.75. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.