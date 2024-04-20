Robbins Farley Sells 8,135 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Robbins Farley decreased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,948,000 after buying an additional 1,121,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,140,000 after acquiring an additional 355,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,063,000 after acquiring an additional 123,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 727,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 1,724,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.82. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

