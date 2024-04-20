Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $3,414.63 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $6.45 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $3,414.63 or 0.05263120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 519,209 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 519,339.71589029. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,395.38327044 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $12,759,923.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

