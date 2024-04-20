Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$71.50 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$75.50 to C$71.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.88.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$53.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.38.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

