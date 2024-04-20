Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 6.2 %

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

