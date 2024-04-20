Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

