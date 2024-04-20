Signaturefd LLC Has $103.88 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $103,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.27. The stock had a trading volume of 235,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.72. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.13 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

