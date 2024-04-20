Signaturefd LLC Has $54.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $54,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.