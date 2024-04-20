Signaturefd LLC Sells 184,140 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,210,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,140 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

