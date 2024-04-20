Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNPO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.75 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut Snap One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.05.

Get Snap One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPO

Snap One Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Snap One has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $808.26 million, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. Analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Snap One by 411.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Snap One by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Snap One by 1,447.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.